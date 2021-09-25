Gloria Trevi Promises to Cooperate With Officials Amid Tax Fraud Accusations

Instagram Celebrity

The Mexican Government's Financial Intelligence Unit have confirmed the Mexican pop star and her husband Armando Gomez are under investigation for money laundering and tax fraud.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi has vowed to help tax officials work through her financial issues after it was revealed earlier this week (beginning September 20) she and her husband are being investigated.

Bosses at the Mexican Government's Financial Intelligence Unit have confirmed the singer and Armando Gomez are under investigation for money laundering and tax fraud after a complaint was filed with the Attorney General's Office against Gomez.

Trevi has addressed the drama head on, posting a video - obtained by blogger Perez Hilton, in which she promised her co-operation with the authorities, to social media.

"Anything that the authorities require and need from me to help them and contribute in any investigation they want to do, they count on me, my lawyers and accountants," she said, insisting this is the way anyone under investigation for tax evasion should respond, before thanking her fans and followers for their support, urging them to be "very calm" while the investigation gets underway.

"Let them know that I am fine, that everything will turn out very well and that they have nothing to worry about," the "Mas Buena" singer added.

Gloria has also made use of her TikTok account to address her legal trouble. To a question that read, "Now they say you and your husband evaded taxes," she simply responded, "Never! I am a source of work."

The tax trouble is the latest drama for Gloria, who spent almost five years behind bars at the beginning of this century after she was accused of leading a sex cult for minors. She was acquitted in 2004.