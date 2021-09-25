 
 

Gloria Trevi Promises to Cooperate With Officials Amid Tax Fraud Accusations

Gloria Trevi Promises to Cooperate With Officials Amid Tax Fraud Accusations
Instagram
Celebrity

The Mexican Government's Financial Intelligence Unit have confirmed the Mexican pop star and her husband Armando Gomez are under investigation for money laundering and tax fraud.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi has vowed to help tax officials work through her financial issues after it was revealed earlier this week (beginning September 20) she and her husband are being investigated.

Bosses at the Mexican Government's Financial Intelligence Unit have confirmed the singer and Armando Gomez are under investigation for money laundering and tax fraud after a complaint was filed with the Attorney General's Office against Gomez.

Trevi has addressed the drama head on, posting a video - obtained by blogger Perez Hilton, in which she promised her co-operation with the authorities, to social media.

  See also...

"Anything that the authorities require and need from me to help them and contribute in any investigation they want to do, they count on me, my lawyers and accountants," she said, insisting this is the way anyone under investigation for tax evasion should respond, before thanking her fans and followers for their support, urging them to be "very calm" while the investigation gets underway.

"Let them know that I am fine, that everything will turn out very well and that they have nothing to worry about," the "Mas Buena" singer added.

Gloria has also made use of her TikTok account to address her legal trouble. To a question that read, "Now they say you and your husband evaded taxes," she simply responded, "Never! I am a source of work."

The tax trouble is the latest drama for Gloria, who spent almost five years behind bars at the beginning of this century after she was accused of leading a sex cult for minors. She was acquitted in 2004.

You can share this post!

Russell T. Davies 'Beyond Excited' to Be Back on 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

Rebel Rock Festival Blames Severe Weather Conditions for Sudden Cancellation
Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son