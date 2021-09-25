 
 

Russell T. Davies 'Beyond Excited' to Be Back on 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary

TV

The visionary behind TV hits like 'Queer as Folk', who left the show in 2009, will replace showrunner Chris Chibnall, who announced he was stepping down in 2022.

  Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celebrated British TV mogul Russell T. Davies is making a return to "Doctor Who", the show he helped revive in 2005.

The visionary behind TV hits like "Queer as Folk", "Years and Years", "A Very English Scandal", and "It's a Sin" will replace showrunner Chris Chibnall, who announced he was stepping down in 2022.

Davies, who left the show in 2009, will help the beloved sci-fi drama celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023.

"I'm beyond excited to be back on my favorite show," Davies says, "but we're time-travelling too fast; there's a whole series of Jodie Whittaker's brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm - I'm still a viewer for now."

"It's monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who's 60th anniversary will see one of Britain's screenwriting diamonds return home," Chibnall adds. "Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him - 'Doctor Who', the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let's be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead."

Sharing similar excitement about Davies' return is BBC Director of Drama Piers Wenger. "As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing... bringing with them news to delight 'Doctor Who' fans across the globe," he says.

"We are thrilled that Russell is returning to 'Doctor Who' to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie," he adds. "Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it's wonderful to have you back."

Current "Doctor Who" Jodie Whittaker will also be exiting the series after three seasons as the first female space and time traveller with Chibnall after one more season.

