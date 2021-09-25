 
 

Rebel Rock Festival Blames Severe Weather Conditions for Sudden Cancellation

Music

The scrapping of the weekend festival comes after both Limp Bizkit and their replacements, Incubus, pulled out of headlining spots caused by COVID concerns.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - The organizers of this weekend's (September 24 to 26) Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, Florida have scrapped the event due to severe weather conditions.

The announcement comes after Limp Bizkit and then their replacements, Incubus, pulled out of headlining spots. Fred Durst's band scrapped a string of festival slots, citing COVID concerns, and Incubus axed their set after members of their "touring camp" tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement regarding the cancellation of the festival reads, "We are deeply and utterly devastated to announce the cancellation of this weekend's Rebel Rock Festival. After this week's severe weather and despite our crew's effort to improve the ground conditions around the Main Stage over the last three days, our venue partner has deemed the area unfit for artists, crews, vendors, and fans."

"We were able to get in the Taco Metal Party on Thursday by using the B-Main grounds while continuing to work on the conditions of the Main Stage grounds. The amount of water dropped this week simply proved to be too much to clear to provide you a safe festival environment and experience. We can't tell you how heartbreaking it is to see two years of work be tackled by mother nature."

The organizers further promises to "share more information about refunds as soon as possible."

Devildriver, Light the Torch, Emure, and Volbeat were also forced to cancel their sets at the festival due to health and immigration issues. Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan, Five Finger Death Punch, The Used and Rise Against were initially set to co-headline the festival on September 25 and 26.

