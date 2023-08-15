 

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025
Facebook
Music

After taking time apart to focus on their solo projects and serving in the military, Bangtan Boys RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook plan to return as a group in 2025.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - BTS are expected to end their hiatus in 2025. The K-Pop boy band - comprising RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook - announced their hiatus to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner last year, which celebrated the hugely popular band's ninth anniversary.

Some members have had mandatory military service to complete besides focusing on solo projects.

The South Korean group will reunite but fans have a little while longer to wait. Noting a conversation he had with his bandmate Suga during a livestream on Weverse, RM said, "He told me that there were a great number of ARMY across the globe wanting the seven of us to reunite and perform again."

  Editors' Pick

He continued, "But as I'm working on my solo project, I keep thinking this way, 'This is like a vacation.' What I mean by that is that it's a kind of vacation that we, BTS and ARMY, need to take to successfully come back as a whole. So, I believe all our solo activities are important trips for our next chapter, and they're also trips which we must go on in order to safely come back home."

RM insists, "We'll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025."

Announcing their hiatus, RM said it was time for them to work on their own, adding, "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

J-Hope said, "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way." V insisted they were not splitting and vowed the band's "synergy will be like no other" when they regroup.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims
Related Posts
Jimin Originally Had No 'Ambition' to Join BTS

Jimin Originally Had No 'Ambition' to Join BTS

BTS Called the 'Worst F****** S***' by Steel Panther's Guitarist

BTS Called the 'Worst F****** S***' by Steel Panther's Guitarist

BTS Members Send Jin Off as He Officially Begins Military Service

BTS Members Send Jin Off as He Officially Begins Military Service

BTS Surpass Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande to Score Most No. 1 Hits on Hot 100 This Decade

BTS Surpass Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande to Score Most No. 1 Hits on Hot 100 This Decade

Latest News
Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center
  • Aug 15, 2023

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims
  • Aug 15, 2023

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'
  • Aug 15, 2023

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025
  • Aug 15, 2023

BTS Reveal Their Plan to Reunite in 2025

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison
  • Aug 15, 2023

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny
  • Aug 15, 2023

Drake Confirms New Collaboration With Bad Bunny

Most Read
Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa
Music

Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Artist of the Week: Offset

Artist of the Week: Offset

Lionel Richie Postpones Sold-Out Gig in New York as He's 'Unable to Land' Due to Severe Weather

Lionel Richie Postpones Sold-Out Gig in New York as He's 'Unable to Land' Due to Severe Weather