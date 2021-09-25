 
 

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

The cookbook author gets cheeky as she reacts to claims that one of her cheeks looks bigger than the other after showing off her luscious hair on social media.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at critics who have suggested she's had filler in her cheeks.

The model and author, who is married to singer John Legend, shared a short video of herself on Instagram on Wednesday (22Sep21), asking followers for their thoughts on her latest hairstyle.

"ok how about this length!?! I'm really on a confusing hair journey I know lol (laughing out loud)...," she wrote alongside the footage, in which she didn't speak but rotated her head to show off her luscious locks.

But followers were more interested in her face, suggesting her glowing look was the result of cosmetic injections, just weeks after Teigen confessed she'd actually had fat sucked out of her famously full cheeks.

"Love you... but your cheeks... right one looks swollen... bigger," one devotee noted, prompting Chrissy to reply, "Right side of my face is stronger. That's why my eye gets smaller when I smile."

"Why would I fill these huge cheeks?" she quipped, reminding fans she has always been honest about her surgical procedures. "I like talking about what I've done! Why would I fill these huge cheeks. Who would choose this lol I have eyes."

The star previously joked, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," and earlier this month (Sep21), she shared details of the fat removal process on her Instagram Story.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," she said in another short clip, revealing she had paid a visit to Jason Diamond, a facial plastic surgeon who has appeared on reality TV shows "Dr. 90210" and "Celebrity Plastic Surgeons".

She captioned the video, "no shame in my dr diamond game."

