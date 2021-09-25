 
 

David Dobrik Returns to U.S. Following Visa and Green Card Issues

David Dobrik Returns to U.S. Following Visa and Green Card Issues
Instagram
Celebrity

The YouTube personality is back on American soil after being 'stranded' in his native country of Slovakia during European trip because of immigration issues.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - YouTube star David Dobrik is back in the U.S. after immigration issues left him stranded in his native Slovakia.

The young star alerted fans and followers to his problems earlier this week (ends24Sep21), explaining he was stuck in Europe following a trip with friends due to "visa and green card" issues.

In a video message, the Vlog Squad leader said, "Hi guys, sorry I haven't been too active on social media. Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it's a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card. It's like a f**king scavenger hunt..."

"I hope to return to the States soon. It's like I'm lost. I'm literally stranded. Wish me luck."

  See also...

Then, late on Thursday, he wrote on Instagram, "THEY LET ME BACK INTO AMERICA!! All I had to do was exchange 12 Teslas and (fellow Vlog Squad member) Jason (Nash)'s first born for my green card!!"

Dobrik was born in Slovakia but moved to America when he was six as a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, which allows the children of immigrants to stay in the country without the fear of deportation.

The internet personality informed his followers of his trip to Europe two weeks ago. He posted his picture near Eiffel Tower in Paris.

You can share this post!

21 Savage Turns Himself in as He Faces Gun and Drug Charges

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Abuse to Be Detailed in Another New York Times Expose
Related Posts
David Dobrik Doubles Down on His Apology as He's Taking 'Short Break' From Social Media

David Dobrik Doubles Down on His Apology as He's Taking 'Short Break' From Social Media

David Dobrik Brand Partnerships Terminated Following Sexual Assault Scandal

David Dobrik Brand Partnerships Terminated Following Sexual Assault Scandal

David Dobrik Apologizes Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

David Dobrik Apologizes Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

YouTuber David Dobrik Giving Out Teslas to Get People to Register to Vote

YouTuber David Dobrik Giving Out Teslas to Get People to Register to Vote

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada