David Dobrik Returns to U.S. Following Visa and Green Card Issues

The YouTube personality is back on American soil after being 'stranded' in his native country of Slovakia during European trip because of immigration issues.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - YouTube star David Dobrik is back in the U.S. after immigration issues left him stranded in his native Slovakia.

The young star alerted fans and followers to his problems earlier this week (ends24Sep21), explaining he was stuck in Europe following a trip with friends due to "visa and green card" issues.

In a video message, the Vlog Squad leader said, "Hi guys, sorry I haven't been too active on social media. Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it's a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card. It's like a f**king scavenger hunt..."

"I hope to return to the States soon. It's like I'm lost. I'm literally stranded. Wish me luck."

Then, late on Thursday, he wrote on Instagram, "THEY LET ME BACK INTO AMERICA!! All I had to do was exchange 12 Teslas and (fellow Vlog Squad member) Jason (Nash)'s first born for my green card!!"

Dobrik was born in Slovakia but moved to America when he was six as a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, which allows the children of immigrants to stay in the country without the fear of deportation.

The internet personality informed his followers of his trip to Europe two weeks ago. He posted his picture near Eiffel Tower in Paris.