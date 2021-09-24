Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband to Face Off Against Lamar Odom in Celebrity Boxing Match

Instagram Celebrity

Ojani Noa has agreed to replace Riddick Bowe for a battle against Khloe Kardashian's former husband in an upcoming 'Celebrity Fight Night' taking place in Miami in early October.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's former husband has signed up for a battle of the exes after replacing Riddick Bowe on the bill for an upcoming "Celebrity Fight Night".

Ojani Noa has agreed to take on Khloe Kardashian's ex, Lamar Odom, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida on October 2.

The big fight announcement dropped on Thursday, September 23, a day after 54-year-old former boxer Bowe was pulled from the match to referee another celebrity clash in Miami.

Odom has since promoted his match against Noa through an Instagram post. "Come out to the James L Knight Center 101 SE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33131," he declared, "and watch me defend my undefeated Celebrity Boxing title against @ojaninoa1 and honor the great boxing legend @riddickbowe in the ring next Saturday Oct 2nd in Miami!!!"

Noa, who was briefly married to J.Lo in the late 1990s, will be up against a "Celebrity Fight Night" champion - basketball star Odom, who was Kardashian's husband from 2009 to 2016, knocked out pop singer Aaron Carter in June.

In the showdown that took place at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, Odom came out victorious within two rounds of the three-round competition. Though he predicted that he would knock Carter out in the first round, the latter did not go down until halfway through the second round.

Ojani was scheduled to step into the ring for a fight with U.S. reality TV star Joe Giudice last year (2020), but the big event was canceled due to COVID.