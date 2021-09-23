 
 

Jennifer Aniston Details 'Really Funny' Texts She Gets Amid David Schwimmer Dating Rumors

Celebrity

The Rachel Green depicter on 'Friends' says that the dating speculation between her and her co-star is the 'funniest' rumor that gets 'shot down in the quickest amount of time.'

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about how people surrounding her reacted after she's rumored to be dating David Schwimmer. In a new interview, the Rachel Green depicter on "Friends" detailed hilarious texts she received amid the romance speculations.

In a cover story of the October issue of Marie Claire Australia, the 52-year-old actress said, "Honestly, I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, 'I thought you were on a break, LOL.' " She continued, "And I kept saying, 'What are you talking about?' "

"And then I went online to see what was happening," Jennifer added, referring to the dating rumors involving her co-star on the hit NBC series. She then said, "And I was like, 'That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.' "

Rumors of her dating David first arose after the two revealed that they had a crush on each other during the first season of the sitcom. However, they insisted they were never anything more than friends.

David told host James Corden during the "Friends" reunion aired on HBO Max in May, "The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen." Then Jennifer chimed in, "It was reciprocated." David continued explaining, "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

For her part, Jennifer confessed, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' " She then said, "Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop." Instead of acting on their feelings, the actress added that they "channeled" everything into their characters.

Upon learning the romance speculations, Jennifer, who recently hoped to date non-pubic figures, laughed it off and said, "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother." The "We're the Millers" star added, "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Before Jennifer responded to the rumors, the representatives for the stars had denied the rumors. Jennifer's rep Stephen Huvane insisted that the claims were "false." In the meantime, a spokesperson for David stated that there's "no truth" to the speculations that the two have begun dating after "growing close" following the reunion special.

