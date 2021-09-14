Jennifer Aniston Hopes to Date Non-Public Figures After Debunking David Schwimmer Dating Rumors

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

After calling romance speculations involving her 'Friends' co-star 'bizarre,' the Rachel Green depicter on the hit sitcom believes that it would be 'nice' to be with some outside of Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has hinted at how she wants her next relationship to be. In a recent interview, the actress, known for her role as Rachel Green in "Friends", said that she hopes her next relationship is with someone "not necessarily in the industry."

While promoting the second season of her Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" during "PEOPLE (The TV Show!)" interview, the 52-year-old star was asked if she believed relationships between public figures and non-public figures could work. In response, the actress, who was once married to A-listers Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, said, "Of course. Absolutely. I mean, it's happened." She went on to share, "That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. That'd be nice."

Her statement came shortly after she debunked dating rumors involving her "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer that popped up following the sitcom's HBO Max reunion special aired in May. "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," the "We're the Millers" star told Entertainment Tonight, laughing off the speculations. She then added, "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Before Jennifer responded to the rumors, the representatives for the stars had denied the rumors. Jennifer's rep Stephen Huvane told USA Today the claims were "false." In the meantime, a spokesperson for David informed The Sun there's "no truth" to the speculations that the two have begun dating after "growing close" following the reunion special.

During the HBO Max reunion, host James Corden asked the cast if sparks ever flew in real life. When Jennifer suggested David tackle the question, he even admitted to having a "major crush" on her.

David said, "The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen." Then Jennifer chimed in, "It was reciprocated." David went on to continue, "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

For her part, Jennifer confessed, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' " She then said, "Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop." Instead of acting on their feelings, the actress added that they "channeled" everything into their characters.