Rihanna Gets Candid About Reluctance to Be Labeled an Icon

Ahead of the debut of her new 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3' on Prime Video, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker talks about why she finds it 'scary' when fans and followers put her on a pedestal.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Newly minted billionaire Rihanna finds it "scary" when fans and followers put her on a pedestal because she's determined to keep her feet on the ground.

Speaking to U.S. entertainment program "Extra" on Wednesday, September 22 - ahead of Friday's debut of her new "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3" on Prime Video - the singer and fashion and beauty boss admits she's still not comfortable with being hailed as a business mogul.

"It's scary," she says. "I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I... get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and... they keep wanting to put you up there..."

"I'm like, 'No, I want to be on the ground.' I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it's not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don't want to be this icon... I want to remember who I am."

She adds, "I think that is what makes it [success] worth it. That's what I want. That's what I worked for."

The "Umbrella" hitmaker, who has amassed much of her enormous income from her Fenty cosmetic and fashion lines, also wants to keep being inspired by her fans - and hopes she can find "mutual respect" with the people who buy her products.

"I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them," she continues. "And it's mutual respect that I have, because I wouldn't be here without them."

Last month (August 2021), Forbes magazine reported the "Diamonds" singer is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and the second-wealthiest female entertainer, behind Oprah Winfrey.

