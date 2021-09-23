 
 

Ellie Goulding Recalls Getting Lost in Airport During Solo Trip

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker remembers a 'ridiculous' experience when she travelled alone, admitting that she struggled to travel without her manager.

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding struggles with airport travel when she's without her manager.

The 34-year-old singer has performed all around the world, but she recently struggled while flying with a pal because her travel plans has been arranged by other people for so long.

"We led each other into like a cleaning closet in the airport," she said. "We didn't find the check-in, didn't find departures and just ended up in like some kind of closet. I was like, 'This is ridiculous.' "

The blonde beauty made the confession during a conversation with Frankie Bridge on her "Open Mind" podcast.

The 32-year-old pop star revealed that she and her husband, former soccer star Wayne Bridge, suffered similar problems.

Frankie said, "We went to the airport and I realised I didn't actually know where I was going or what I was doing. I was following him, he was following me, and I was like, 'This is horrendous, we're grown humans and we're both so used to just following someone else.' "

"It's so bad."

Meanwhile, Ellie recently claimed that balancing motherhood and work has become easier for musicians.

The "Love Me like You Do" hitmaker - who has Arthur, four months, with her husband Caspar Jopling - relished the experience of having a "calm pregnancy" amid the the coronavirus lockdown, and thinks people around her are now "more understanding and supportive."

"It was definitely a blessing that I got that time to have a calm pregnancy, just be in nature ... And take it all in," Ellie said. "It's tough, because it is being a working mum, because I went back to the studio maybe three or four weeks after I had him and I could balance it all but it's challenging."

"I think people are way more understanding and supportive of it now, especially in the music industry. My record label, my management, my friends - everyone has been so supportive and brilliant, and I'm very grateful for that."

