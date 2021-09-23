 
 

'Fast and Furious' Director Confirms Franchise Will End With 'One Chapter in Two Movies'

Filmmaker Justin Lin offers a new tidbit on the upcoming finale of the 'Fast and Furious' movie saga, saying the last two installments will tell a single story.

  Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Lin has confirmed the "Fast & Furious" franchise will conclude with "one chapter in two movies."

The 49-year-old director has been tapped to conclude the final two movies in "The Fast Saga" and revealed a single story would be told over the course of "Fast and Furious 10" and "Fast and Furious 11".

Justin, who has previously helmed five films in the series, told the website Collider, "The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I'm so glad - because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know?"

"And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, 'Oh yeah, there's gonna be two more movies!' I'm like, 'Wow.' It means a lot."

The director is determined to end the film series in style and is confident that the approach to tell one story across two pictures is the right one.

Justin shared, "Every day when I wake up, I'm trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we're talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That's where I sit today."

Vin Diesel has led the franchise as Dominic Toretto and recently insisted that he never gets bored of playing the part.

Asked if he felt a sense of relief that "Fast" was drawing to a conclusion, the 54-year-old actor said, "Fair question. No. I love the fact that I get to play Dom Toretto."

"The finale comes because every good story needs a finale; because every book that you've read has a last chapter; because that's the nature of storytelling."

