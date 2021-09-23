 
 

Kylie Jenner's New Baby Products 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner's New Baby Products 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi
Instagram
Celebrity

Three-year-old Stormi has tested mom Kylie's new baby line and given her stamp of approval before the products are launched by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's new baby line has been "tested and approved" by her three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The beauty mogul's daughter with rapper Travis Scott has played an important role in creating her new business venture, Kylie Baby, a line of skin and haircare products dedicated to brand new tots and young kids.

"I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom," the pregnant "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (21Sep21), alongside a snap of her with Stormi, three items from the new line, and a heart emoji.

"I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th," she continued.

  See also...

Discussing the new products in an Instagram Story video, Jenner added, "These are all Stormi-tested and approved."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed she was expecting her second child on earlier this month and Stormi is reportedly "excited" about the new arrival.

A source told E! News last month (Aug21), "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach. It's really cute."

You can share this post!

'Hawaii Five-0' star Al Harrington Dies Amid Hospitalization After Serious Stroke

Godfather of Black Cinema Melvin Van Peebles Dies at 89
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Luv' by Travis Scott After Sending Him Flowers for His VMAs Win

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Luv' by Travis Scott After Sending Him Flowers for His VMAs Win

Kylie Jenner Planned to Reveal Baby's Gender at Met Gala Before Pulling Out of Event

Kylie Jenner Planned to Reveal Baby's Gender at Met Gala Before Pulling Out of Event

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Unable to Attend 2021 MET Gala

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Unable to Attend 2021 MET Gala

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement