Kylie Jenner's New Baby Products 'Tested and Approved' by Daughter Stormi

Three-year-old Stormi has tested mom Kylie's new baby line and given her stamp of approval before the products are launched by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's new baby line has been "tested and approved" by her three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The beauty mogul's daughter with rapper Travis Scott has played an important role in creating her new business venture, Kylie Baby, a line of skin and haircare products dedicated to brand new tots and young kids.

"I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom," the pregnant "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (21Sep21), alongside a snap of her with Stormi, three items from the new line, and a heart emoji.

"I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th," she continued.

Discussing the new products in an Instagram Story video, Jenner added, "These are all Stormi-tested and approved."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed she was expecting her second child on earlier this month and Stormi is reportedly "excited" about the new arrival.

A source told E! News last month (Aug21), "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach. It's really cute."