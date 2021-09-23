 
 

Mudvayne 'Left No Choice' but to Cancel Show After Frontman Tests Positive for Covid

Mudvayne 'Left No Choice' but to Cancel Show After Frontman Tests Positive for Covid
The Chad Gray-fronted band have been forced to pull out of their scheduled gig at the Louder Than Life festival this coming weekend after the lead vocalist is diagnosed with Covid-19.

AceShowbiz - Rockers Mudvayne have been forced to scrap a set at the Louder Than Life festival because frontman Chad Gray and "a few staff members" have tested positive for COVID-19.

The group will no longer be a part of the bill in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend (24-26Sep21).

They shared the news with fans in a statement on Tuesday (21Sep21), writing, "After taking every precaution to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19."

"The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend."

"Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville (festival) performances later this year. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times."

Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio earlier this month (Sep21).

The Ohio music festivity also featured Slipknot and Rob Zombie as headliners.

The gig marked Slipknot's performance after frontman Corey Taylor tested positive for Covid-19. The rocker blamed "selfish" fan for his diagnosis. "I think that's what happened to me - somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick," he said.

