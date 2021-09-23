R. Kelly Unlikely to Take the Stand in Sex Trafficking Trial

WENN Celebrity

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker is unlikely to testify in courtroom as his sex trafficking trial in New York is coming to a close after a string of witnesses take the stand.

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly is unlikely to take to the stand in his sex trafficking trial.

Attorney Deveraux Cannick made the remark while the jury was out of the courtroom on Tuesday (21Sep21), as the defence team wound down their case.

Upon hearing the comment, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said that Kelly still has time to change his mind if he wants to take to the stand before closing arguments, to which the "I Believe I Can Fly" star nodded his head.

The closing arguments could begin as soon as Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

Kelly is accused of grooming a number of women and two men for sex, while allegedly kidnapping and psychologically tormenting them, illegally videotaping sex acts, passing on sexually-transmitted diseases, and refusing them basic necessities like bathroom breaks and food.

The R&B singer has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines for sex.

Kelly denies the charges.

During the trial, one of the witnesses claimed she was locked up for days and raped by the singer. She was too terrified to report the assault after the star told her his handlers knew her address.

Meanwhile, another witness insisted R. Kelly knew she was underage when they had sex.

He was additionally accused of forcing his live-in girlfriends to write fake blackmail letters and create embarrassing videos as collateral. He also allegedly coached them on what to say during Gayle King interview.