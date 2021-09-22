 
 

Ant Anstead 'Really Grateful' for Renee Zellweger After Christina Haack Announces Engagement

In a new interview, the 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride' star says that his relationship with the 'Bridget Jones's Diary' actress is one of the most 'amazing' things to happen in his world.

AceShowbiz - Ant Anstead is gushing over his relationship with Renee Zellweger. In a new interview, the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" star stated that he's "really grateful" to have met his girlfriend.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," the 42-year-old hunk said about his relationship during the Tuesday, September 21 episode of "PEOPLE (the TV show!)". The "Wheeler Dealers" alum went on noting that "everyone knows" he and Renee are dating.

Ant continued, "I'm really grateful to the show," referring to his new Discovery+ series as he met Renee when she was filming an episode of the show. The father of three further explained, "Because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case." He then concluded, "I'm grateful for that."

His statement came just a day after his ex-wife Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) announced that she's engaged to Joshua Hall. Of the engagement, a source told Us Weekly that Ant is happy for her. "[Tarek El Moussa and Ant] found out today from her social media post," the informant claimed. "They're both happy for her and wish her the best."

Ant and Renee started dating in June. The couple kept their romance under wraps until they were pictured together on July 4. Since then, they've been spotted out and about together. "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private," he previously shared. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that." He also said that he wants to take things "one day at a time".

Ant made their relationship Instagram official just days after he confirmed that he's dating Renee in August. At the time, the TV presenter shared a picture of him and the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress posing with his "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" co-host Cristy Lee. "It's finally here.... The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!!" he captioned his post.

