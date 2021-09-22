Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

Due to the real estate investor's COVID-19 diagnosis, production on HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' and Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' are said to be immediately postponed 'out of an abundance of caution.'

AceShowbiz - Tarek El Moussa has contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. A representative for the "Flip or Flop" star confirmed the news on Tuesday, September 21, noting that Tarek is currently quarantining.

"He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated," the rep told Page Six. The publicist also shared that the pair had been getting tested "multiple times a week" as they film their respective shows, "Flip or Flop" and "Selling Sunset".

"The couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe," the rep added. "Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won't be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete."

The rep further elaborated, "Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae's tests all came back negative." The real estate investor is reported feeling well and has no symptoms, while Heather "continues to feel great and test negative."

Due to Tarek's COVID-19 diagnosis, production on their HGTV and Netflix shows were said to be immediately postponed "out of an abundance of caution." Another source claimed that confirmed production on "Selling Sunset" was paused as a cast member testing positive. They "will be testing the entire cast and crew twice this week before resuming production."

Tarek has yet to address his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media and it remains to be seen if two kids, Taylor and Brayden, are quarantining with them.

Prior to this, Tarek and Heather congratulated Tarek's ex-wife Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) on her engagement to Josh Hall. "We just saw, but congratulations!" Heather said. "Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids. We’re looking forward to the next chapter of everyone’s lives."