Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire Dies at 65

Tributes and condolences from fans and fellow musicians are pouring in as the only surviving member of the 'Sensoria' group has passed away at the age of 65.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cabaret Voltaire's sole remaining member, Richard H. Kirk, has died, aged 65.

The death of the British band's sole remaining member was announced by his record label Mute on Tuesday (21Sep21).

"It is with great sadness that we confirm our great and dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away," Mute officials wrote on Twitter.

"Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular and driven path throughout his life and musical career. We will miss him so much. We ask that his family are given space at this time."

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

U.K. journalist and broadcaster Dave Haslam was one of the first to pay tribute to Kirk, describing him as a "creative genius indeed and a truly top fella. RIP."

John Robb, a former NME writer and member of British punk band Goldblade, also paid his respects.

"Really sad news. Richard H Kirk (Cabaret Voltaire) RIP. Musical and cultural game-changer," he tweeted.

Kirk first came to prominence in the 1970s as one-third of Cabaret Voltaire, the industrial group which took its name from a nightclub in Zurich, Switzerland that was a centre for the early Dada movement.

The band's danceable hits from the 1980s included "I Want You" and "Sensoria" - and they were considered a major influence by New Order and Depeche Mode. In 2012, New Order lead singer Bernard Sumner said the band helped him understand that one "could make music without guitars."

Cabaret Voltaire had been inactive for 20 years when Kirk returned for a 2014 performance at Berlin's Atonal festival in Germany.

He dropped the band's first new album in 26 years, "Shadow of Fear", in 2020 and in June (21), a book of the band's past media interviews, "Cabaret Voltaire: A Collection of Interviews 1977-1994", was released.

