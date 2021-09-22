Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles was among the first-time winners at the Ivor Novello Awards on Tuesday (21Sep21).
The former One Direction star and his writing partner, Kid Harpoon, picked up the Most Performed Work honour for "Adore You" - Harry's second single from his Grammy-nominated album "Fine Line".
Also scoring their first Ivor Novello prizes were Nigerian musician Obongjayar and British singer/songwriter Lianne La Havas, who scored the Best Album award.
Most of this year's honours went to first-time winners while former songwriting partners Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora picked up the Special International Award.
Sambora attended the prestigious awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London.
Tears for Fears stars Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith were also honoured with the Outstanding Song Collection Award while Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory took home the Ivors Inspiration Award.
The full list of 2021 Ivor Novello Awards winners is: