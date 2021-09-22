 
 

Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

WENN
The One Direction member wins big at this year's Ivor Novello Awards by picking up the Most Performed Work honor, marking his first prize at the event.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles was among the first-time winners at the Ivor Novello Awards on Tuesday (21Sep21).

The former One Direction star and his writing partner, Kid Harpoon, picked up the Most Performed Work honour for "Adore You" - Harry's second single from his Grammy-nominated album "Fine Line".

Also scoring their first Ivor Novello prizes were Nigerian musician Obongjayar and British singer/songwriter Lianne La Havas, who scored the Best Album award.

Most of this year's honours went to first-time winners while former songwriting partners Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora picked up the Special International Award.

Sambora attended the prestigious awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London.

Tears for Fears stars Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith were also honoured with the Outstanding Song Collection Award while Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory took home the Ivors Inspiration Award.

The full list of 2021 Ivor Novello Awards winners is:

  • Best Album: Lianne La Havas - "Lianne La Havas"
  • Best Contemporary Song: Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin - "Children of the Internet"
  • Best Original Film Score: Blanck Mass - "Calm With Horses"
  • Best Original Video Game Score: Gareth Coker - "Ori and the Will of the Wasps"
  • Best Song Musically and Lyrically: Obongjayar - "God's Own Children"
  • Best Television Soundtrack: Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects - "Devs"
  • Most Performed Work: Harry Styles - "Adore You"
  • Songwriter of the Year: Celeste & Jamie Hartman
  • Rising Star Award with Apple Music: Willow Kayne
  • Special International Award with Apple Music: Jon Bon Jovi & Richie Sambora
  • Outstanding Song Collection: Roland Orzabal & Curt Smith (Tears for Fears)
  • Ivors Inspiration Award: Alison Goldfrapp & Will Gregory

