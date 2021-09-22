'Jackass' Star Patty Perez Passes Away Following Diabetes Battle

GoFundMe Celebrity

The actress, who was known as Goddess Patty, has died at the age of 57 in a Nevada hospital after suffering kidney failure following a struggle with Type 1 diabetes.

AceShowbiz - "Jackass" star Patty Perez has died, aged 57.

The actress, who appeared in two "Jackass" movie sequels, passed away on Friday (17Sep21) at a hospital in Reno, Nevada after suffering kidney failure linked to Type 1 diabetes.

Perez, aka Goddess Patty, played herself in "Jackass 2" and "Jackass 2.5". She also appeared on an episode of "My Big Fat Fetish" about men who were attracted to larger women.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by family members and friends to help cover Perez's funeral expenses.

"For anyone who didn't know she had gone through months of health issues. A lot of ups and downs, with many different diagnoses. She fought so hard and for so long," her daughter said in the crowdfunding site.

"If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone."

"We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her."

"This gofundme will go towards unforeseen expenses, bills and debt that we are facing. It will help our family and I tremendously."