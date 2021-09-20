Gisele Bundchen Defends Doutzen Kroes Following Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Post

Instagram Celebrity

After her fellow supermodel received negative responses over her COVID-19 vaccine stance, 'The Devil Wears Prada' actress asks social media critics to accept different opinions instead of spreading hate speech.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has come to fellow supermodel Doutzen Kroes' defense. After the former Victoria's Secret Angel faced numerous backlash over her COVID-19 vaccine stance, the Brazilian supermodel urged social media users to learn more about "acceptance."

"I know Doutzen, and she is a kind and loving person," the 41-year-old beauty wrote after her model pal received negative comments. "I can't believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings," she continued.

Gisele added, "It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many peoples hearts. Hate is not [the] answer." "The Devil Wears Prada" actress then suggested the internet trolls to accept different opinions, stating, "The only way we can create a better world is [through] compassion and acceptance."

"I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world," Gisele stated. The wife of NFL star Tom Brady then stressed, "We need it more than ever."

Doutzen landed in hot water after she shared her thoughts about the coronavirus vaccines. Alongside her selfie, the 36-year-old beauty wrote a lengthy message that read, "The past few months have been very peaceful without social media:) A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith."

"That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow. So I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive," Doutzen added. The model, who appeared in "Wonder Woman", went on noting that at this point she can no longer "turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us."

Doutzen further explained, "Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights. They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same." She then confessed, "So although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth: I will not be forced to take the shot."

"I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status," Doutzen stressed. The "Zack Snyder's Justice League" actress went on highlighting that "freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love." She then concluded, "Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth. [love emoji]."

In the comment section, many of her followers reacted to her statement. A user wrote, "It is not about you. It is not about an individual. It is about humanity. Solidarity. Why are you scared? There is great injustice to be fought against in so so many areas." Meanwhile, another follower criticized, "Your freedom, your choice. But as soon as you get symptoms and run to the hospital and take up a bed in the ICU, it's affecting other people, government resources and healthcare workers."