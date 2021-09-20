Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Charged With Domestic Violence and Resisting Arrest After Alleged Assault

Instagram Celebrity

In the court documents filed by the Los Angeles county district attorney, the former UFC fighter is said to be 'willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition' on his girlfriend.

Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason "Mayhem" Miller was charged with felony domestic violence and resisting arrest. The former UFC fighter was hit with criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Los Angeles County District Attorney filed criminal charges, corporal injury to a spouse, against the 40-year-old former athlete, according to TMZ. In the petition, it's said that he "willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" on his girlfriend.

In addition to the domestic violence, Jason was also charged with felony resisting arrest. Since the former MMA fighter has multiple prior convictions for violent crimes, if convicted, he could face a lengthier prison sentence.

Jason was arrested Friday, September 10 for felony domestic violence. According to the authorities, he was booked at around 3 A.M. He is currently being held on bail of $1.385 million.

According to a police report, an alleged female victim called the cops after she hopped out of a window to escape Jason. When the police officers arrived, they found the caller exhibiting signs of physical trauma around her face and neck. They also reported that Jason locked himself in a bathroom and refused to come out, forcing them to knock down the door, in order to contact him.

This wasn't the first time Jason was involved with domestic violence. In May, he was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years probation for felony vandalism and attempted grand theft. At the time, he already had been in jail awaiting a sentencing hearing.

In July 2019, Jason also received a one-year jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and misdemeanor violation of a protective order against him. When he received his sentence, he was already in jail for a separate vandalism charge, which the incident happened in 2018.

In addition to his latest arrest, Jason is currently being investigated for an alleged bar fight where he's been accused of breaking another man's ribs. The incident allegedly went down only days before his arrest for domestic violence. However, he has not been arrested or charged with a crime from that alleged incident.