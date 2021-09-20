Ray J Blasts Wack 100 for Claiming He Has 'More Graphic' Kim Kardashian Sex Tape: 'This Ain't Cool'

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

While the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's attorney already shut down his claims, Wack insists that he speaks the truth and challenges her lawyer via his Instagram Story.

AceShowbiz - Ray J has fired back at Wack 100 for disturbing his peace. After the latter claimed he has a "more graphic" sex tape of him and ex Kim Kardashian, the "One Wish" crooner put his former manager on blast, saying, "This ain't cool."

The 40-year-old singer responded to Wack's claims via Instagram on Sunday, September 19. "This ain't cool," he commented underneath Wack's interview. "I been staying off the Raydar - Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving."

"How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?" the musician went on stressing. "I'm a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out - smh."

When appearing on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast", Wack alleged that he had an unreleased sex tape of Ray and Kim, which has been made into an NFT. "All I know is [Kanye West], holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it. It'd be a great personal, private NFT (non-fungible token)(sic)," he said. "That's more graphic and better than the first."

"I would never give it to anybody but Kanye 'cause it's the mother of his children," he explained further. "Because it's Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That's for him. We can't put that out there in the world like that. It'd be disrespectful."

After the interview made headlines, Kim's attorney Marty Singer was quick to shut down Wack's claims. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame," Marty Singer told TMZ on Saturday.

Wack, however, insisted that he spoke the truth. In response to Marty's denial, he wrote on Instagram Story, "A message to @kimkardashian attoneys ask your client about 'SANTA BARBARA' & the signed deliverables for tape 1,2& 3."

"[Ray J] can't control what I NOW control," Wack continued. "If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I'll be forced to display the Signed CONTRACTS #TRYME."