Bruce Springsteen's Music Memorabilia Set for Exhibition Tour

The signature guitar owned by The Boss will be a part of Grammy's travelling exhibition along with the saxophones that belonged to the late Clarence Clemons.

Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen's iconic Fender Telecaster/Esquire guitar and one of the late Clarence Clemons' signature saxophones are to tour America as part of a new exhibition.

"Bruce Springsteen Live!" is a show created by Grammy Museum bosses and experts at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

The exhibition will open on 1 October at the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, before heading to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles next year (22).

Highlights include The Boss' guitar that appears on the cover of "Born to Run", "Human Touch", "Wrecking Ball", and "Live 1975/85", the Tunnel of Love ticket booth used onstage during the 1988 E Street Band tour, Clemons' sax, and stage outfits worn by Springsteen.

Meanwhile, Bruce himself cut back on the amount of time he spent on the road after becoming a father. He's worried his absence would "poison" his family.

"All we knew was that when we passed a certain point, it wasn't good for our relationship," he explained.

"We started to split... into other and separate lives...," he added. "The things that are destabilising my life, I don't want those as a part of my life now because they will poison me... And they will poison my beautiful love here, you know? And so we slowly figured all this out together."

The singer shares three children with wife Patti Scialfa. Their second child Jessica, an equestrian, won silver at the Tokyo Olympics this year.