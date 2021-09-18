Report: Tristan Thompson Still Very Flirty With Khloe Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is not giving up just yet. According to a new report, the 30-year-old NBA player continues to try to get back with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson together.

A source spills to Entertainment Tonight, while "Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together," the athlete wants to win the reality TV star back. "Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back," the source adds.

However, the insider claims that Khloe may not be interested in the idea. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's "focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported."

To achieve that, Khloe still invites Tristan to family activities. "Khloe is making sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, play dates, etcetera with True so they can have time together as a family," the source explains.

The on-and-off couple was rumored to have broken up over yet another infidelity rumor. "Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," a source shared at the time amid allegations that Trisan was continuously unfaithful to Khloe. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

In August, Khloe responded to a Twitter user who commented on her relationship with the Boston Celtics player. "At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway..." the person tweeted.

To that, the Good American jeans founder fired back, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me." Tristan also appeared to address it in a tweet that read, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."