 
 

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah
Oprah Daily/Huy Doan
Celebrity

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker is followed by cameras as she is shopping for baby outfits in a Santa Barbara store with Oprah Winfrey and best friend Gayle King.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has admitted motherhood is everything she was "looking for."

The 36-year-old singer and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy into the world in August 2020 and the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker admitted she couldn't be happier.

"It's everything I was looking for. I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view," she gushed.

But Katy recalled how "insane" she felt in the first few weeks after giving birth and admitted it came as a "total surprise" to her.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King - whose daughter Kirby is pregnant with her first child - on their Joy Ride show as she helped them shop for the CBS News presenter's grandson, she said, "The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise. Your body is feeling insane. You are sleepless. Can I just tell you what was the most success with sleep?"

The "American Idol" judge then showed off her swaddling skills on a stuffed animal as they browsed the shelves of Santa Barbara baby store Chicken Little.

  See also...

And Katy urged them to keep it simple when it came to baby clothes after Oprah picked up an outfit with bowties.

"We ain't got no time for ties," she quipped. "I mean, you guys do what you want, but (if) you wanna learn the hard way…"

During the show, the women also FaceTimed Kirby, and Katy exclaimed, "Hi mama! I'm so excited for you."

Kirby told her mom, "Tell Katy I said thank you for all her pro tips and expertise."

The "I Kissed a Girl" singer ended the call with a message of support for the mom-to-be.

She told Kirby, "Take what you want, I love it. And God bless you. I'm excited for you. You're gonna do great. Remember: Millions of women have done this before you, so you got this."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart
Related Posts
Katy Perry Grateful COVID Gave Her Time to Enjoy Motherhood

Katy Perry Grateful COVID Gave Her Time to Enjoy Motherhood

Katy Perry Celebrates Daisy's First Birthday With Heartwarming Message

Katy Perry Celebrates Daisy's First Birthday With Heartwarming Message

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Fuel Secret Wedding Rumors With Her Father's Day Tribute Post

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Fuel Secret Wedding Rumors With Her Father's Day Tribute Post

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Turn Into Aging Freedom Fighters to Warn About Voter Suppression

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Turn Into Aging Freedom Fighters to Warn About Voter Suppression

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala