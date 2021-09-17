Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Instagram Celebrity

It has been reported that authorities in Utah are currently investigating a potential link between the YouTuber's disappearance and the deaths of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like YouTube Gabrielle Petito's disappearance may be related to the gruesome murders of newlywed couple Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte. Authorities in Utah are currently investigating the a potential link between the matters.

Speaking to Fox News, a representative for the Grand County Sheriff's Office said that all investigative avenues available to them are being explored. "We're looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we're not ruling anything out at this time," the unnamed spokesman said. "So, we're just investigating the information as it comes in."

Turner and Schulte were found dead from multiple gunshots in a hiking trail near camping grounds in the La Sal Mountains. The couple, who only tied the knot four months ago, were found partially clothed when they were recovered. The two were last seen on August 13 at Woody's Tavern on Main Street in Moab.

Meanwhile, police stated that Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie were seen in Moab on August 12. Someone called after the two started arguing outside a food cooperative called Moonflower, which was also where Schulte had worked. Petito and Laundrie didn't file any charges despite Petito slapping him during the fight.

As for Petito, she was reported missing by her parents on September 11 after they failed to contact her for weeks.. According New York's Suffolk County Police Department, Gabrielle's parents didn't speak to her since the last week of August as she was supposedly traveling through the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Gabrielle's mother, Nicole Schmidt, claimed that she last FaceTimed her on August 24. The 22-year-old YouTuber continued to send her texts until August 30, but Nicole doubted that it was her daughter who sent the texts.

Meanwhile, Brian, who has been dating Gabrielle for two years, had returned to his parents' home in North Port, Fla., on September 11, 10 days before Gabrielle's parents reported her missing. "As of now, Brian has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details," the police said in a press release on Wednesday, September 15, adding that Brian is a person of interest.