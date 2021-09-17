 
 

Dean McDermott Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Tori Spelling: 'It's Just Weird'

Dean McDermott Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Tori Spelling: 'It's Just Weird'
WENN/Dave Starbuck
Celebrity

Tired of responding to the rumors about him splitting from his wife, the 'Dead Again in Tombstone' actor says in a new interview, 'If that's what you want to think, then think it.'

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott has shut down rumors suggesting he and Tori Spelling are heading for divorce. When setting the record straight about his marriage to the "BH90210" alum, the "Dead Again in Tombstone" actor called the swirling speculations "weird."

The 54-year-old addressed the rumors when appearing in the Wednesday, September 15 episode of "The Feminine Warrior" podcast. "It's just weird that people need to know," he said. " 'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"

"I don't reply anymore," the father of six went on explaining. "It's just like, 'OK, if that's what you want to think, then think it.' "

Dean then revealed why Tori was seen without her wedding band back in June, the same month when their split rumors emerged. "She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on," he elaborated.

  See also...

Dean, who wed Tori in 2006, was once spotted ditching his ring too, but he had a particular reason for that. "I had a silicone utility ring that I took off when I was playing golf, and I put it in my pocket," he claimed.

"And when I take my glove out, it fell out on the golf course," the Canadian native continued. "So, I lost my utility ring and then somebody saw that. 'He doesn't have his ring.' So, now, everybody's in a titter, so I'm like, 'Forget it, I'm not going to replace it. Just let them think it.' "

Just days earlier, Radar reported that Tori "is done" with Dean because he's such a sex addict. A source told the outlet, "Her and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried... they really tried. But Dean's sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."

"This time she's done. Tori is a mom of five, has a business, and is working on new projects. She can't just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it - and she needs more emotionally from him and he can't do that," the source added. "Some of the stuff I've seen has been sad."

You can share this post!

Country Singer Brit Taylor Ties the Knot With Adam Chaffins in 'Super Simple' New Mexico Wedding

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Grateful' After Completing 5th Round of Chemo for Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer
Related Posts
Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'Amazing' Wife Amid Split Speculations

Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'Amazing' Wife Amid Split Speculations

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

This Is Why Dean McDermott Can't File for Divorce From Tori Spelling Despite 'Messy' Marriage

Dean McDermott Left Fuming After Tori Spelling Gets Dragged for Charging Virtual Meet and Greet

Dean McDermott Left Fuming After Tori Spelling Gets Dragged for Charging Virtual Meet and Greet

Dean McDermott Gets Candid About Why He Finds Monogamy Hard

Dean McDermott Gets Candid About Why He Finds Monogamy Hard

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance