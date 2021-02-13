Elsa Hosk Proudly Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The Swedish beauty has officially become a first-time mother after she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, her first child with Tom Daly after more than five years together.

Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk has become a first-time mother to a baby girl.

The beauty and her partner, Tom Daly, welcomed Tuulikki Joan Daly on Thursday (11Feb21), and introduced the newborn to fans via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a photo of the tot sleeping on her father's chest as Elsa lay beside them in bed, she wrote, "Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you."

Hosk went on to share the story behind her daughter's moniker. "Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face," the new mum shared. "We will love you forever, baby Tuuli."

The couple has been dating since 2015.

Elsa announced her pregnancy in late September 2020 and chronicled her journey to motherhood on her Instagram.

In one post, she wrote, "Trying to enjoy this time, take it slow, not stress. Pregnancy so far has taught me so much. I have a new appreciation for my body, a kindness, gentleness and love towards myself I don’t recognize. Feeling connected to women in a new way, and thinking about my own mother, and all mothers out there who have all gone through this magical ride. It’s such a privilege and honor to carry a child. Every kick makes me smile. Dreaming about meeting her and getting to know her, supporting, guiding her and learning from her."

As she rang in 2021, she revealed, "We decided to have a baby. I sold my apartment in NYC. Bought the house of my dreams and moved across the country to LA. Here I am a few weeks from giving birth."