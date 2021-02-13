 
 

Elsa Hosk Proudly Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Elsa Hosk Proudly Introduces Newborn Baby Girl
Instagram
Celebrity

The Swedish beauty has officially become a first-time mother after she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, her first child with Tom Daly after more than five years together.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk has become a first-time mother to a baby girl.

The beauty and her partner, Tom Daly, welcomed Tuulikki Joan Daly on Thursday (11Feb21), and introduced the newborn to fans via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a photo of the tot sleeping on her father's chest as Elsa lay beside them in bed, she wrote, "Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you."

Hosk went on to share the story behind her daughter's moniker. "Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face," the new mum shared. "We will love you forever, baby Tuuli."

  See also...

The couple has been dating since 2015.

Elsa announced her pregnancy in late September 2020 and chronicled her journey to motherhood on her Instagram.

In one post, she wrote, "Trying to enjoy this time, take it slow, not stress. Pregnancy so far has taught me so much. I have a new appreciation for my body, a kindness, gentleness and love towards myself I don’t recognize. Feeling connected to women in a new way, and thinking about my own mother, and all mothers out there who have all gone through this magical ride. It’s such a privilege and honor to carry a child. Every kick makes me smile. Dreaming about meeting her and getting to know her, supporting, guiding her and learning from her."

As she rang in 2021, she revealed, "We decided to have a baby. I sold my apartment in NYC. Bought the house of my dreams and moved across the country to LA. Here I am a few weeks from giving birth."

You can share this post!

Bam Margera Seeks Help for Manic Bipolar Disorder Following Disturbing Suicidal Rant
Related Posts
Elsa Hosk Gets Naked as She Debuts Baby Bump to Announce Pregnancy

Elsa Hosk Gets Naked as She Debuts Baby Bump to Announce Pregnancy

Watch: Elsa Hosk Goes Totally Nude in New Video From Japan Trip

Watch: Elsa Hosk Goes Totally Nude in New Video From Japan Trip

Elsa Hosk Gets the 'Best Birthday Present' With Modeling $1M Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Elsa Hosk Gets the 'Best Birthday Present' With Modeling $1M Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Elsa Hosk Says She's Not Sexy At All in Real Life

Elsa Hosk Says She's Not Sexy At All in Real Life

Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Cardi B Unbothered by Criticism Over Her Bare Face: 'I'm Confident in My Own Skin'

Cardi B Unbothered by Criticism Over Her Bare Face: 'I'm Confident in My Own Skin'

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones