 
 

Shannen Doherty Feels Her Time 'Runs Out' If She Makes 'Bucket List' Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Feels Her Time 'Runs Out' If She Makes 'Bucket List' Amid Cancer Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The '90210' actress rules out 'bucket list' amid health battle because the only thing on her list is surviving as she is determined to be 'the longest-living person with cancer.'

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty's breast cancer has become "part of (her) life" by this point.

The 50-year-old actress was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and entered remission two years later. However, her cancer returned as stage four in 2020.

Speaking about living with cancer at a virtual panel for her Lifetime movie "List of a Lifetime" on Tuesday (14Sep21), Shannen said, "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active."

  See also...

"My husband (Kurt Iswarienko) says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

Shannen stars alongside Kelly Hu and Sylvia Kwan in "List of a Lifetime", which follows a woman who makes a bucket list after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, creating a bucket list isn't something that Shannen has done personally, as she explained, "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out."

"I'm very much like there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer. If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."

You can share this post!

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs
Related Posts
Shannen Doherty Urges Women to 'Embrace' Aging When Calling Out Hollywood's Botox Obsession

Shannen Doherty Urges Women to 'Embrace' Aging When Calling Out Hollywood's Botox Obsession

Shannen Doherty Confident She Will Live 'Another 10 or 15 Years' Despite Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Confident She Will Live 'Another 10 or 15 Years' Despite Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty in 'Pretty Good Spirits' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle, Jason Priestley Assures

Shannen Doherty in 'Pretty Good Spirits' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle, Jason Priestley Assures

Shannen Doherty Pleads With Others to Stay at Home While Mourning Death of Longtime Stylist

Shannen Doherty Pleads With Others to Stay at Home While Mourning Death of Longtime Stylist

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'