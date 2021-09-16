Shannen Doherty Feels Her Time 'Runs Out' If She Makes 'Bucket List' Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The '90210' actress rules out 'bucket list' amid health battle because the only thing on her list is surviving as she is determined to be 'the longest-living person with cancer.'

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty's breast cancer has become "part of (her) life" by this point.

The 50-year-old actress was first diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and entered remission two years later. However, her cancer returned as stage four in 2020.

Speaking about living with cancer at a virtual panel for her Lifetime movie "List of a Lifetime" on Tuesday (14Sep21), Shannen said, "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active."

"My husband (Kurt Iswarienko) says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

Shannen stars alongside Kelly Hu and Sylvia Kwan in "List of a Lifetime", which follows a woman who makes a bucket list after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, creating a bucket list isn't something that Shannen has done personally, as she explained, "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out."

"I'm very much like there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer. If I had to say one, it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."