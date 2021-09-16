 
 

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are set to remember their late drummer on upcoming tour by playing moving footage and painting their logo in dark color.

  Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones will reportedly change their logo on tour to pay tribute to Charlie Watts.

The iconic rock band are set to turn their famous tongue symbol from red to black in honour of their late drummer - who sadly died aged 80 last month (Aug21) - and the altered design will appear on big screens during their shows, as well as on merchandise for the No Filter U.S. tour.

Surviving members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are also said to have settled on a moving montage of footage as an added tribute to Charlie during the gigs.

"They don't want it to be a concert that is a downer because they know fans have paid good money to see them," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

  

"But it feels only right that they reference Charlie's passing because he was such a vital part of the band and it will be strange for them all to not have him there. They think the plans make for a fitting tribute."

Watts - who was one of the original members of the "Paint It Black" hitmakers - passed away on 24 August at the age of 80, his publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed at the time.

In a statement, he said, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

