P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri
The Bad Boy Records founder rejects Jermaine Dupri's challenge, saying the only one worthy of being his opponent in a rap battle is the 'Still D.R.E.' hitmaker.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean "Love" Combs has thrown down the gauntlet to Dr. Dre to join him for an east coast/west coat rap battle on Verzuz after declaring his fellow hip-hop mogul is the only person worthy to take him on.

Combs' comments come in response to Jermaine Dupri's challenge during Tuesday night's (14Sep21) VERZUZ showdown between Fat Joe and Ja Rule at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater in New York.

Dupri posted a masked picture of himself outside the venue on Twitter and wrote, "Somebody let @Diddy know I'm @thegarden right now! And he gon (going to) need some training for me."

The rap mogul, previously known as Diddy, responded by insisting the So So Def founder and producer was no match for him, writing, "Beloved you my n**ga but your arms too short to box with God!!! You aiint (sic) got enough hits... I'll smash you with just biggie (Notorious B.I.G.) n Mary (J. Blige). But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend."

But the hitmaker and label boss made it clear he is up for a VERZUZ battle - with Dr. Dre, adding, "Dre the only one can get in the ring w (with) me (sic)."

VERZUZ co-founder Swizz Beatz revealed Dre was supposed to be part of the Teddy Riley and Babyface showdown to announce that he was up next, but the producer was far from impressed by the sound quality of the face off and allegedly backed out.

Swizz told The Breakfast Club radio show, "He got on the phone, he was like, 'Man, I can't be a part of nothing that sound like that. My legacy is quality.' I was like, 'Oh, we just lost Dre...' That one felt pretty crazy."

