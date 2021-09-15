Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Luv' by Travis Scott After Sending Him Flowers for His VMAs Win

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Though the 'Sicko Mode' rapper forgot to mention her while he delivered his speech at the awards event, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum sends him a bouquet of gorgeous flowers.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) are proving that it's all good between them. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was called "luv" by the "Antidote" hitmaker after she sent him a bouquet of flowers in honor of his MTV Video Music Awards win.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Travis shared a video that showed a bouquet of gorgeous flowers from Kylie. Over the clip, the "Sicko Mode" rapper tagged the reality star, who is currently pregnant with their second child, and wrote, "THANK U 4RM MI 2 LUVS." He also added a butterfly, lighting emoji as well as several red hearts.

Travis won the Best Hip-Hop Video for his song "Franchise" at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12. While giving his speech to thank those who have been the inspiration in his life, the rapper appeared to forget to mention Kylie. "I first wanna thank God, my mom, Stormi," so the rapper said, referring to his and the makeup mogul's 3-year-old child. He then thanked his label and his fans.

Fans quickly thought it was odd for Travis, who attended the award show without Kylie, not to mention the Kylie Cosmetics founder despite them expecting their second child together. "No cause Kylie posted Travis' photo at the VMAs and he ain't even said a thing about her and she's carrying his child. I'd be mad," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another user slammed the "Goosebumps" hitmaker, tweeting, "Travis f**king Scott not only you didn't bring your pregnant girlfriend as your #VMAs date but you had the audacity to think mOm and StOrMi but not KYLIE KRISTEN JENNER ?" In the meantime, a different fan defended Kylie as saying, "I would be pissed if I was Kylie Jenner Travis Scott didn't even shout her out lmao."

Kylie, who announced her second pregnancy on September 7, has yet to comment on the snub. On the reason why she didn't attend the award night, a spokesperson for the daughter of Kris Jenner told Page Six that the reality star was "never" set to attend the event though she's in New York City for Fashion Week.