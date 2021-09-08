Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The video also shows the moment when Kylie broke the news to her mom Kris Jenner with Stormi handing out an envelope with sonograph pictures inside to the momager.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) are indeed going to be parents of two. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made use of her Instagram account to confirm rumors that she's pregnant with baby No. 2 through a video.

The new clip, which was shared on September 7, kicked off with the cosmetics mogul holding his pregnancy test which showed "pregnant" as the result. Kylie was then seen going to a doctor's appointment alongside the "Astroworld" artist and their first child Stormi.

The one-and-a-half-minute video also showed the moment when Kylie broke the news to her mom Kris Jenner. Stormi could be seen handing out an envelope with sonograph pictures inside to the momager, much to the latter's surprise. "Are you pregnant?" Kris asked, before she hugged her youngest daughter to congratulate her.

Kylie also showed off her baby bump in the video. The former "Life of Kylie" star, meanwhile, has yet to reveal the gender of her second child. Fans, however, believed that the reality TV star has been hinting that it's a boy as she recently posted on Instagram a picture of Stormi wearing blue sneakers which she zoomed in.

Despite expecting a second child together, Kylie and Travis "are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together." The source went on to say, "This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She's wanted a second child for forever."

Another source added, "Kylie loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye, she wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret! Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for."