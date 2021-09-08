 
 

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip
WENN/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

The video also shows the moment when Kylie broke the news to her mom Kris Jenner with Stormi handing out an envelope with sonograph pictures inside to the momager.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) are indeed going to be parents of two. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made use of her Instagram account to confirm rumors that she's pregnant with baby No. 2 through a video.

The new clip, which was shared on September 7, kicked off with the cosmetics mogul holding his pregnancy test which showed "pregnant" as the result. Kylie was then seen going to a doctor's appointment alongside the "Astroworld" artist and their first child Stormi.

The one-and-a-half-minute video also showed the moment when Kylie broke the news to her mom Kris Jenner. Stormi could be seen handing out an envelope with sonograph pictures inside to the momager, much to the latter's surprise. "Are you pregnant?" Kris asked, before she hugged her youngest daughter to congratulate her.

  See also...

Kylie also showed off her baby bump in the video. The former  "Life of Kylie" star, meanwhile, has yet to reveal the gender of her second child. Fans, however, believed that the reality TV star has been hinting that it's a boy as she recently posted on Instagram a picture of Stormi wearing blue sneakers which she zoomed in.

Despite expecting a second child together, Kylie and Travis "are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together." The source went on to say, "This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She's wanted a second child for forever."

Another source added, "Kylie loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye, she wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret! Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for."

You can share this post!

Spice Girls' Mel C Rumored to Join 'Dancing with the Stars'

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Petitions to End Her Conservatorship After 13 Years
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner May Be Dropping Hints About 2nd Baby's Sex

Kylie Jenner May Be Dropping Hints About 2nd Baby's Sex

Kylie Jenner Explains Why Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus

Kylie Jenner Explains Why Travis Scott 'Surprised' Daughter Stormi With Her Very Own School Bus

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says