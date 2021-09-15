Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Instagram Celebrity

While many people call out the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for reacting to her baby daddy's new picture, some others come to her defense.

AceShowbiz - People are not pleased to see Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson over again despite his alleged infidelities. The Good American founder was slammed by online critics for commenting on the NBA star's shirtless photo, with one calling her "cheap."

In the said picture shared on Instagram, the basketball pro player was seen holding a bottle of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila while posing by the beach. In the caption, he wrote, "More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate."

The snap didn't go unnoticed by Khloe, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan. In the comment section, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum simply wrote, "818!!"

Khloe has since sparked a backlash over her comment. One critic argued, "no wonder. He will never respect you. ..i didn't know you are this cheap." Another, meanwhile, described her as "the biggest doormat that's ever existed." A third then echoed, "keep allowing this man to walk all over you ... DOORMAT AT 37 YEARS OLD LMFAO."

Some others, however, came to Khloe's defense. "People should let her live her life," one person stressed. Someone else chimed in, "@khloekardashian yeah boo! Support your man! F**k all the haters."

Khloe and Tristan reportedly split again in June after he allegedly cheated on her with three women at a party. The pair first called it quits in February 2019. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe has yet to respond to the latest criticism. However, in August, the daughter of Kris Jenner blasted a troll saying she "has no [self-worth]" while retweeting an article about her reconciliation with Tristan. In response, the reality star raged, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

As for Tristan, he seemingly denied getting back together with Khloe despite rumors. "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," he tweeted, before adding in another post, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."