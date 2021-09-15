 
 

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

While many people call out the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for reacting to her baby daddy's new picture, some others come to her defense.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - People are not pleased to see Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson over again despite his alleged infidelities. The Good American founder was slammed by online critics for commenting on the NBA star's shirtless photo, with one calling her "cheap."

In the said picture shared on Instagram, the basketball pro player was seen holding a bottle of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila while posing by the beach. In the caption, he wrote, "More smiling, less worrying. More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed. More love, less hate."

The snap didn't go unnoticed by Khloe, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan. In the comment section, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum simply wrote, "818!!"

  See also...

Khloe has since sparked a backlash over her comment. One critic argued, "no wonder. He will never respect you. ..i didn't know you are this cheap." Another, meanwhile, described her as "the biggest doormat that's ever existed." A third then echoed, "keep allowing this man to walk all over you ... DOORMAT AT 37 YEARS OLD LMFAO."

Some others, however, came to Khloe's defense. "People should let her live her life," one person stressed. Someone else chimed in, "@khloekardashian yeah boo! Support your man! F**k all the haters."

Khloe and Tristan reportedly split again in June after he allegedly cheated on her with three women at a party. The pair first called it quits in February 2019. At that time, the Sacramento Kings player was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe has yet to respond to the latest criticism. However, in August, the daughter of Kris Jenner blasted a troll saying she "has no [self-worth]" while retweeting an article about her reconciliation with Tristan. In response, the reality star raged, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

As for Tristan, he seemingly denied getting back together with Khloe despite rumors. "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," he tweeted, before adding in another post, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

You can share this post!

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Jordana Brewster Gives a Peek at Diamond Ring in Engagement Announcement
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Promotes Scott Disick's Clothing Line Despite His Drama With Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Promotes Scott Disick's Clothing Line Despite His Drama With Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Trolls 'Creating Fake S**t' After Being Spotted With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Trolls 'Creating Fake S**t' After Being Spotted With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Warns People of 'Snake' in Apparent Jordyn Woods Shade

Khloe Kardashian Warns People of 'Snake' in Apparent Jordyn Woods Shade

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Not Getting Back Together Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Not Getting Back Together Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs