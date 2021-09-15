Crewmember of Kevin Hart's Movie 'Me Time' Gravely Injured After 'Long Fall' on Set

Instagram Movie

A serious accident has reportedly happened on the set of the upcoming comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, leaving a crewmember with serious injuries.

AceShowbiz - A crew member is reportedly in serious condition after a "long fall" while working on a comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The "major" accident occurred on Tuesday (14Sep21) morning at the Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, according to Deadline.

The two are filming "Me Time", which stars Hart as a stay-at-home dad who has a wild weekend with his former best pal, played by Wahlberg, while his wife and kids are away.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told the outlet officials received an emergency early morning call of a report of someone taking a "long fall" on the set.

The injured person - who is believed to be a male stage technician - was taken by ambulance to a nearby trauma centre.

According to sources, the accident occurred at Stage 12 on the lot and the crew member fell from the grid above the stage which was as high as 30 feet (nine metres).

Further details were unavailable as of press time and reps for streaming site Netflix refused to comment or to confirm the incident.

"Me Time" is a part of Kevin Hart's four-film first-look deal with Netflix. It will reunite the funnyman with writer John Hamburg after their 2018 movie "Night School".

Kevin Hart has been a Netflix staple, having multiple stand-up comedy specials and documentary series "Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up" on the streaming giant.

The actor's latest movie "Fatherhood" was released in June. He also appeared in documentary "The One and Only Dick Gregory". His next projects include "The Man from Toronto", "DC League of Super-Pets", and "Borderlands".

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg recently starred in "Infinite". He will next share screen with Tom Holland in an upcoming video game adaptation "Uncharted" and play lead role in true-story movie "Stu" about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long.