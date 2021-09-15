Elliot Page Donned Queer Symbol on Met Gala Red Carpet Following Transgender Reveal

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Umbrella Academy' actor walks the red carpet for the very first time after transgender reveal, wearing a designer suit with a green rose pinned on his chest.

AceShowbiz - Elliot Page walked the red carpet looking sharp in a suit for his debut appearance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday (13Sep21) evening.

The actor wore a classic Balenciaga tuxedo for the annual night out, which had the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, marking his first red carpet appearance since sharing his trans identity.

It featured an oversized jacket with padded shoulders and extra-long sleeves, which he accessorised with a crisp white shirt with a thick silver button at the collar in place of a tie, black sneakers and a green rose pinned next to his lapels.

The flower became a queer symbol in 1892 when writer Oscar Wilde instructed a handful of his friends to wear them to the opening night of his comedy "Lady Windermere's Fan", and subsequently became a subtle indicator that the wearer is LGBTQ+.

The appearance was no doubt a monumental moment for the actor, who told Time back in December he "just never recognised (himself)" while dressing up for events in the past.

"Even though (I was) an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell," he said.

The Met Gala comes ahead of the opening of the exhibition "Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in the American Wing period rooms at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May 2022.