 
 

Pete Davidson: Met Gala Dress Made It 'Easy' for Him to Pee

Pete Davidson: Met Gala Dress Made It 'Easy' for Him to Pee
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Live' funnyman lists all the things he loved about the Thom Browne dress that he donned during his debut at the fashion's biggest night.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson was "excited" about how "easy it is to pee" in his Met Gala outfit.

The "Saturday Night Live" star walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (13Sep21) in a black slip dress and white blazer and admitted there was a practical reason why he chose the gown.

Speaking to GQ magazine during his fittings with designer Thom Browne, he said, "I'm excited for how easy it is to pee. You can literally just lift it up...This is very nice. I'm very loose. Everything is swinging around."

And the comic joked he was going to make things even easier for himself.

He added, "I'm definitely wearing no underwear. It would be so funny."

The dress had pockets, which Pete claimed would prove very useful.

He quipped, "They added them for my drug paraphernalia."

  See also...

"The King of Staten Island" star admitted he initially thought it was a "joke" that he'd been invited to fashion's biggest night.

He said, "When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke."

Pete was delighted to dye his hair blonde for the occasion.

He admitted, "I love dyeing my hair blonde. I'm always looking for an excuse."

And Pete thought it was "hilarious" that Thom Browne and his team thought he could "pull off" such a daring look.

He said, "If you're gonna wear a dress, what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I'm really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious."

But the designer insisted he never had a doubt.

He said, "I always admire people who are willing to take risks. Who feel comfortable in being themselves no matter what they're wearing. Pete wears the clothes so well, and this really lets his personality shine."

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Accused of Starting a Cult

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis Join Idris Elba for 'Luther' Movie
Related Posts
Pete Davidson on His Tattoo Removal: I Have Got Two More Years Left of This

Pete Davidson on His Tattoo Removal: I Have Got Two More Years Left of This

Pete Davidson Takes New Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor to Wimbledon

Pete Davidson Takes New Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor to Wimbledon

Pete Davidson Hates 'Playing Games' in Relationships, Prefers to be Open About His Issues

Pete Davidson Hates 'Playing Games' in Relationships, Prefers to be Open About His Issues

Pete Davidson Gets His Tattoos Removed to Win More Movie Roles

Pete Davidson Gets His Tattoos Removed to Win More Movie Roles

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test