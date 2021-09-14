Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Music

Just hours after debuting 10 tunes from his number one 'Certified Lover Boy' in the Rolling Stone Top 100, the 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker ties with The Beatles as acts to take over the complete top five.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has shattered more chart records in the U.S. by landing nine new tracks in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

Just hours after debuting 10 tunes from his number one "Certified Lover Boy" in the Rolling Stone Top 100, the rapper almost repeated the feat in North America's primary pop hits countdown.

He becomes the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 positions in a single week and ties with only The Beatles as the only other act to take over the complete top five, a day after "Certified Lover Boy" debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart with the biggest sales week for an album in over a year.

Drake's "Way 2 Sexy", featuring Future and Young Thug, leads his Billboard chart takeover, entering the countdown at number one. It's his fifth chart-topping debut, matching a record set by Ariana Grande.

In total, 21 songs from the rapper's new release debut in the new Billboard Hot 100.

"Girls Want Girls" is new at two, "Fair Trade" debuts at three, and "Champagne Poetry" and "Knife Talk" complete the top five, while "In the Bible", "Papi's Home", "TSU" and Drake's Jay-Z collaboration "Love All" all feature in the top 10.

Drake also becomes one of only four acts - alongside Justin Bieber, BTS (Bangtan Boys) and Taylor Swift - to debut atop the Billboard albums and singles charts in the same week. He also extends his record for the most top 10 hits to 54 - 16 more than second-placed Madonna, and 20 more than the Beatles - and his record to 140 top 40 Hot 100 hits.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" prevented Drake from scoring a top 10 blackout - the duo's hit falls four spots to this week's number six.