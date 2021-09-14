Nicki Minaj Laments Over Separation From Baby After Contracting COVID During VMAs Prep

Instagram Celebrity

While she did not share any health details other than getting the virus, the 'Super Bass' hitmaker offers explanation on the reason why she was reluctant to get vaccinated.

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj contracted COVID-19 while getting ready for the MTV Video Music Awards. The "Super Bass" hitmaker announced she had pulled out of the ceremony late last week (September 9), simply stating she would explain why "another day".

And that day came on Monday, September 13, after she also nixed an appearance at the Met Gala in New York.

"[I] was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?" she tweeted. "Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?"

Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their son, who she's nicknamed Papa Bear, in September, 2020.

Minaj didn't share any more health details, but confirmed she is not vaccinated and added she is reluctant to get the COVID shot after pal Drake tested positive, despite being vaccinated.

"Get vaccinated? Drake had just told me he got covid w| [with] THE VACCINE tho [sic]."

However, she then asked followers to suggest which of the different COVID vaccinations she should get. "Which vaccine would you recommend? It's #QueenRadio time. Talk to me," she tweeted.

Hours earlier, she made it clear she did not agree with the COVID protocols for the Met Gala on Monday night, penning on Twitter, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now."

However, she later tweeted she does plan to get the jab at some point so she can hit the road safely for future concert dates. "A lot of countries won't let ppl [people] work w/o [without] the vaccine. I'd def recommend they get the vaccine... I'm sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc [sic]."