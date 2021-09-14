 
 

Nicki Minaj Laments Over Separation From Baby After Contracting COVID During VMAs Prep

Nicki Minaj Laments Over Separation From Baby After Contracting COVID During VMAs Prep
Instagram
Celebrity

While she did not share any health details other than getting the virus, the 'Super Bass' hitmaker offers explanation on the reason why she was reluctant to get vaccinated.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj contracted COVID-19 while getting ready for the MTV Video Music Awards. The "Super Bass" hitmaker announced she had pulled out of the ceremony late last week (September 9), simply stating she would explain why "another day".

And that day came on Monday, September 13, after she also nixed an appearance at the Met Gala in New York.

"[I] was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?" she tweeted. "Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?"

Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their son, who she's nicknamed Papa Bear, in September, 2020.

Minaj didn't share any more health details, but confirmed she is not vaccinated and added she is reluctant to get the COVID shot after pal Drake tested positive, despite being vaccinated.

"Get vaccinated? Drake had just told me he got covid w| [with] THE VACCINE tho [sic]."

  See also...

Nicki Minaj shared she got COVID-19 while preparing for the VMAs

Nicki Minaj shared she got COVID-19 while preparing for the VMAs.

However, she then asked followers to suggest which of the different COVID vaccinations she should get. "Which vaccine would you recommend? It's #QueenRadio time. Talk to me," she tweeted.

She discussed vaccinations with fans

She discussed vaccinations with fans.

Hours earlier, she made it clear she did not agree with the COVID protocols for the Met Gala on Monday night, penning on Twitter, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now."

Nicki refused to get vaccinated for the Met Gala

Nicki refused to get vaccinated for the Met Gala.

The rapper plans to get one before touring

The rapper plans to get vaccinated before touring.

However, she later tweeted she does plan to get the jab at some point so she can hit the road safely for future concert dates. "A lot of countries won't let ppl [people] work w/o [without] the vaccine. I'd def recommend they get the vaccine... I'm sure I'll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc [sic]."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Hilariously Reacts to Fans Urging Them to Sign Prenup

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Recruited to Host Tony Awards Events
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj's Husband Enters Guilty Plea for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's Husband Enters Guilty Plea for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj Cancels Her MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Nicki Minaj Cancels Her MTV Video Music Awards Performance

Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub

Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech