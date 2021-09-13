 
 

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

The 'Everything I Wanted' singer baffles Twitter users with her reaction when the 'On the Floor' songstress takes the stage to present the Song of the Year award.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has been called out for allegedly showing attitude at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She appeared to throw a shade at Jennifer Lopez at the Sunday, September 12 ceremony and it was caught on camera.

During the event, J.Lo was on hand as a presenter. When she appeared on stage to present the Song of the Year award to Olivia Rodrigo for her hit "Drivers License", Billie looked unimpressed at all.

As the audience erupted into cheer, the 19-year-old Grammy Award winner remained seated. Others, including her brother Finneas who was sitting next to her, also clapped for the Bronx star, but the "Bad Guy" hitmaker didn't clap and chose to twiddle her fingers instead, while giving a side-eye.

After seeing the video, Twitter users shared their reactions with one describing it as "Eilish was 'Mariah Not Careying' about Lopez." Another said her look "felt a bit shady." A third dubbed it "a mood," while some others called out the young star.

"What's up with @billieeilish! She notta @JLo fan??" a baffled user asked. Another similarly inquired, "Why didn't @billieeilish clap for @JLo @vmas."

Some others called her "rude" and "classless" for her alleged diss. "Now @billieeilish i like you but what was that face you made when @JLo came up? That was kind of rude sis!" one critic said, while another added, "Totally classless move."

Another agreed as saying, "Her attitude when @JLo came out to give @Olivia_Rodrigo an award SUCKED. Sorry but it did. Billie is sliding into a 2021 version of Karen Carpenter, 1 style and no crossover." Someone else tweeted, "I saw that shade! Ummm @billieeilish voice is magic, but she could NEVER be @JLo a legend."

Still, there were a few who thought that Billie's reaction was taken out of context. "Oh get a grip. They are good friends. If you believe out of context camera shots you are a fool," one defender argued.

Billie and Jennifer indeed have had a history and it's a good one. In 2020, J.Lo recounted the time she met the "Ocean Eyes" singer with her daughter Emme. "We had a real moment ... it was a mind-blowing experience for me," the Bronx star said of the meeting on "The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat" podcast. "It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter … it was like a full-circle moment. But yeah, we love Billie." She even posted two snaps of the moment on her Instagram page, showing her and Emme sharing a big hug with Billie.

