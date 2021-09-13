 
 

Octavia Spencer Gets Candid About Real Reason She Ditched Her Law Enforcement Dreams

Octavia Spencer Gets Candid About Real Reason She Ditched Her Law Enforcement Dreams
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The actress playing investigative reporter Poppy Parnell on 'Truth Be Told' admits in new interview she feels the need to solve crimes every day from her sofa.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Octavia Spencer would like to have pursued a career in law enforcement if she wasn't so squeamish.

The Oscar winner is fascinated by true crime stories and admits she was attracted to the role of investigative reporter Poppy Parnell on her TV series "Truth Be Told", because it gives her the chance to live out some of the dreams she had for her future when she was younger.

"In real life I am a big mystery buff," the actress tells Britain's OK! magazine. "I am a big true crime buff, just like Poppy Parnell. Lord knows, there is a heap of crime out there in the world. There's so much of it that we knew we could explore a different mystery each season with this show."

  See also...

"I really enjoy listening to a podcast, and in the show Poppy makes a podcast... I don't like to say I love true crime because that makes it so morbid - but here's why I got into the genre. I am dyslexic and the things that kept me reading as a child were mysteries. I'm a big fan of John Douglas, who started the FBI Behavioral Science Unit."

"If I wasn't so squeamish, I probably would have gone into law enforcement, if not law school. But then I realized I could play both of those things as an actor."

And "The Help" star admits she feels the need to solve crimes every day from her sofa. "Every night I watch something forensic to solve a puzzle," she adds.

You can share this post!

MTV VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Looks Naked, Saweetie and Camila Cabello Stand Out on Red Carpet

Paris Hilton on Britney Spears' Engagement: 'She Deserves It'
Related Posts
Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Octavia Spencer 'Nearly Fainted' Due to Taraji P. Henson's April Fools' Prank

Octavia Spencer 'Nearly Fainted' Due to Taraji P. Henson's April Fools' Prank

Octavia Spencer Donates COVID-19 Breathing Monitors to Alabama and New York Hospitals

Octavia Spencer Donates COVID-19 Breathing Monitors to Alabama and New York Hospitals

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims