Octavia Spencer Gets Candid About Real Reason She Ditched Her Law Enforcement Dreams

The actress playing investigative reporter Poppy Parnell on 'Truth Be Told' admits in new interview she feels the need to solve crimes every day from her sofa.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Octavia Spencer would like to have pursued a career in law enforcement if she wasn't so squeamish.

The Oscar winner is fascinated by true crime stories and admits she was attracted to the role of investigative reporter Poppy Parnell on her TV series "Truth Be Told", because it gives her the chance to live out some of the dreams she had for her future when she was younger.

"In real life I am a big mystery buff," the actress tells Britain's OK! magazine. "I am a big true crime buff, just like Poppy Parnell. Lord knows, there is a heap of crime out there in the world. There's so much of it that we knew we could explore a different mystery each season with this show."

"I really enjoy listening to a podcast, and in the show Poppy makes a podcast... I don't like to say I love true crime because that makes it so morbid - but here's why I got into the genre. I am dyslexic and the things that kept me reading as a child were mysteries. I'm a big fan of John Douglas, who started the FBI Behavioral Science Unit."

"If I wasn't so squeamish, I probably would have gone into law enforcement, if not law school. But then I realized I could play both of those things as an actor."

And "The Help" star admits she feels the need to solve crimes every day from her sofa. "Every night I watch something forensic to solve a puzzle," she adds.