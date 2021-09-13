 
 

Paris Hilton on Britney Spears' Engagement: 'She Deserves It'

Paris Hilton on Britney Spears' Engagement: 'She Deserves It'
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon
Celebrity

When asked about the matter while attending the 2021 MTV VMAs, the hotel heiress shares her excitement over the exciting news regarding the pop star's engagement to Sam Asghari.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is extremely happy for best friend Britney Spears, who recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. When asked about the matter while attending the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12, the hotel heiress shared her excitement over the news.

"That makes me so happy!" Paris, who made a grand entrance in a pastel pink Mini Cooper with Kim Petras, told Entertainment Tonight while gracing the red carpet. "I just wish her all the love and happiness in the world. She deserves it."

Paris also talked about how excited she is to meet Britney. She shared that she planned to tell the pop star "just how happy I am for her and proud I am for her using her voice and standing up for herself, and really just turning her pain into a purpose."

  See also...

"The Simple Life" alum herself is currently gearing up for her own wedding to fiance Carter Reum, Of the possibility of teaming up with the "Toxic" singer for some mutual wedding planning, Paris shared, "Good idea, yes! I need all the help I can get."

For the award-giving event, the "Cooking with Paris" host turned heads in a bedezzled, spiked mini dress that featured a high neckline and asymmetric skirt. While her dress was extravaggant, the hotel heiress kept it simple for her hair and jewelry. She paired the looked a pair of Aquazzura pumps.

The news of Britney's engagement to Sam was confirmed by the latter's talent manager, Brandon Cohen, on Sunday. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said.

It was said that Sam popped the question at Britney's home in Los Angeles with a "one-of-a-kind ring" by New York jeweller Roman Malayev. The 4-karat round brilliant stone is enhanced with a floating solitaire design. The ring reportedly has "Lioness", Sam's nickname for his now-fiancee, engraved inside the band.

You can share this post!

Octavia Spencer Gets Candid About Real Reason She Ditched Her Law Enforcement Dreams

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Sings Praises for Britney Spears After Father Filed to End Her Conservatorship

Paris Hilton Sings Praises for Britney Spears After Father Filed to End Her Conservatorship

Paris Hilton Claims to Have Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton Claims to Have Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton 'So Happy' to Hear Britney's Father Has Stepped Down as Conservator

Paris Hilton 'So Happy' to Hear Britney's Father Has Stepped Down as Conservator

Paris Hilton Already Picks Out Names for Her Child Ahead of Wedding

Paris Hilton Already Picks Out Names for Her Child Ahead of Wedding

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims