'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Instagram Celebrity

Family and friends are asking for help to find the former 'Doctor Who' actress after the star who is currently living in Los Angeles has reportedly disappeared for days.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Doctor Who" star Tanya Fear has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

The actress' friends and family members have launched an appeal for help after Tanya disappeared on Thursday (09Sep21).

Fear, also known as Tanyaradzwa, is currently living in L.A. but no one has seen her for days.

As well as playing Dr. Jade McIntyre on "Doctor Who" in 2018, Fear also has credits in "Kick-Ass 2" and the TV series "Spotless".

"She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021," an alert reads. "If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear."

One Twitter user, who claimed to be the missing actress' cousin wrote, "Please please please share if you have mutually in the LA/Hollywood bowl area (sic). My cousin is missing, she has no family in the US and we're all really worried."

The "Doctor Who" official fan Twitter account has also shared a Missing Person poster, adding, "Missing Person alert: Tanya Fear who played Jade in 'Arachnids In The UK' went missing on 9/9/2021."

According to a relative, the actress was last seen wearing a short-sleeved brown-collared shirt and dark plaid trousers. "Could be flannel shorts too. But they definitely have black and red on them with lines," the family added.

Her last social media post was on August 30. She shared pictures of herself doing stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. She was joined by Doug Williams, Denny Love, Chad Mitchell Rodgers, and Malik B.

Meanwhile, her last retweet was an inspiring quote by Dolly Parton dated September 7. It read, "I had a gift of rhyme and a big imagination and that’s just how I started ... and how I’m still a-goin'."