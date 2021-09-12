Kandi Burruss Back to Broadway to Produce All-Black Musical

WENN Movie

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is returning to the Great White Way as a producer of a new theater show titled 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' which is due next month.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is headed to Broadway.

The reality TV personality will act as a producer with the upcoming show, "Thoughts of a Colored Man", previews of which begin on 1 October (21) at the John Golden Theatre.

"I don't like to say it out loud. I like to conquer things!" she tells the New York Post's Page Six gossip column. "It's not an ego thing or anything like that. (I like) to be able to say, 'I did it, and I did it well.' "

"I love to be able to say, 'I went there. I did it and I opened the door for other people,' " she added at a cocktail reception for the upcoming play.

The play tells the story of seven black men "thriving in the 21st century" and, according to Burruss, it's "the first time you're going to see an all-black male cast, all-black production team, black director (and) black writer putting a show on Broadway."

Burruss, who previously appeared on Broadway in the 2018 production of "Chicago", is one of six producers on the show, alongside actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and "Orange Is the New Black" 's Samira Wiley, who is making her Broadway debut.

Kandi Burruss is one of the mainstays on "RHOA". After the show became Bravo's highest-rated program in 2014, a series of spin-offs were developed. They included "The Kandi Factory", "Kandi's Wedding", "Kandi's Ski Trip", "I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding", and "Don't Be Tardy".

Last year, the star stunned fans when she was revealed as the Night Angel on "The Masked Singer". She won on the show.