Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

The Hall of Fame four-time NBA champion reveals that he tried to invite his match to meet him at a nearby Starbucks but she turned him down because she's afraid he's a scammer.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shaquille O'Neal has left Tinder. When sitting down on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the Hall of Fame four-time NBA champion revealed that he had to delete his account because his "hot" match didn't believe it was him.

"I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn't believe it was me," the 49-year-old told host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, September 9. "I was like, 'It's me! It's Shaq!' And she said, 'No, you're not!' "

"You know what's funny? She said, 'Shaq would never be on this.' So I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account. She was hot, too," the former basketball player further recalled. "I was like, 'I'm five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.' No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!"

This was not the first time Shaq shared his experience about using the dating app. When appearing on "Full Send" podcast in August, he divulged, "I tried to get on Tinder, but they didn't believe it was me... When Tinder first came out I got on and put me, and I was like 'They meet me at the place.' [They were like] 'I don't know you, you're not Shaq. Shaq would never do this.' I was like 'Call me, call me! This is my number.' [And they were like], 'This isn't Shaq, Shaq would never be here.' "

For Shaq, "the best dating app" goes to Instagram. "It's free," he opined. "I heard my good friend Gary V say that a long time ago, 'People out there paying money for these dating apps, Instagram and TikTok the best way to meet girls.' "

When asked what type of woman he preferred, Shaq came out with a wise answer. "I'm into nice. Nice people," he replied. "My thing is that if you treat people with honor and respect, nothing can go wrong."

