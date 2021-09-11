 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show
CBS
TV

Boos reportedly erupted at National TV Awards held at London's O2 Arena when footage of the Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was shown.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - A clip of Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was reportedly booed when it was played at a star-studded U.K. awards show.

According to multiple reports, onlookers shared the boos erupted from the U.K TV stars at Thursday (10Sep21) night's National TV Awards (NTAs) awards event held at London's O2 Arena. However, viewers watching the show on U.K channel ITV just saw the clips without hearing the audience's allegedly negative response.

The short clip from the controversial interview, in which the Sussexes accused unknown members of the royal family of racism, was aired as part of a TV highlights reel.

"As soon as Meghan and Harry appeared on screen the audience started booing," an attendee told British newspaper The Sun. "And then everyone joined in, it was really loud and funny."

  See also...

In the hugely anticipated Oprah interview, the pair revealed Meghan had been driven close to suicide by her treatment as a royal, that Kate Middleton had made her cry, and an as-yet-unidentified royal had raised concern over the colour of her then unborn son Archie's skin tone.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II later said the claims "will be addressed by the family privately" but noted, in regard to the accusations, that "some recollections may vary."

Meanwhile, officials at the palace launched a formal investigation after Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staff members during her stay in the U.K. The British royal family reportedly even called in lawyers.

The Duchess vehemently denied the claims and the investigation may have been dropped since the employee has allegedly rescinded the accusations.

You can share this post!

Jonah Hill Posts First Couple Photo With New Girlfriend Sarah Brady

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened
Related Posts
Palace Staff Allegedly Rescind Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle

Palace Staff Allegedly Rescind Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle

Royal Family Members Still 'Nervous' About Reconciling With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal Family Members Still 'Nervous' About Reconciling With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

Most Read
Original 'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Apologizes for His Sudden Exit on Show's 25th Anniversary
TV

Original 'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Apologizes for His Sudden Exit on Show's 25th Anniversary

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Unvaccinated COVID Patients Don't Deserve ICU Beds

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Unvaccinated COVID Patients Don't Deserve ICU Beds

Spice Girls' Mel C Rumored to Join 'Dancing with the Stars'

Spice Girls' Mel C Rumored to Join 'Dancing with the Stars'

'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Include 'The Bachelor' Favorite, Country Star, NBA Player and Wrestler

'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Include 'The Bachelor' Favorite, Country Star, NBA Player and Wrestler

'AGT' Recap: More Contestants Show Their Best Efforts in Second Semi-Finals Night

'AGT' Recap: More Contestants Show Their Best Efforts in Second Semi-Finals Night

Raven-Symone Reveals Reasons Why She Refuses to Make Her 'Raven's Home' Character Lesbian

Raven-Symone Reveals Reasons Why She Refuses to Make Her 'Raven's Home' Character Lesbian

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out 10 Finalists of Season 16

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out 10 Finalists of Season 16

Bob Odenkirk Resumes 'Better Call Saul' Filming After Heart Attack Recovery

Bob Odenkirk Resumes 'Better Call Saul' Filming After Heart Attack Recovery

Wendy Williams Steps Back From Promoting Her Talk Show Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Steps Back From Promoting Her Talk Show Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Demi Lovato and Friends Communicate with Aliens in 'Unidentified' Trailer

Demi Lovato and Friends Communicate with Aliens in 'Unidentified' Trailer

'Line of Duty' and 'After Life' Win Big at National Television Awards 2021

'Line of Duty' and 'After Life' Win Big at National Television Awards 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show