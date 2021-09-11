Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey Interview Allegedly Booed at U.K. Awards Show

CBS TV

Boos reportedly erupted at National TV Awards held at London's O2 Arena when footage of the Oprah interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was shown.

AceShowbiz - A clip of Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was reportedly booed when it was played at a star-studded U.K. awards show.

According to multiple reports, onlookers shared the boos erupted from the U.K TV stars at Thursday (10Sep21) night's National TV Awards (NTAs) awards event held at London's O2 Arena. However, viewers watching the show on U.K channel ITV just saw the clips without hearing the audience's allegedly negative response.

The short clip from the controversial interview, in which the Sussexes accused unknown members of the royal family of racism, was aired as part of a TV highlights reel.

"As soon as Meghan and Harry appeared on screen the audience started booing," an attendee told British newspaper The Sun. "And then everyone joined in, it was really loud and funny."

In the hugely anticipated Oprah interview, the pair revealed Meghan had been driven close to suicide by her treatment as a royal, that Kate Middleton had made her cry, and an as-yet-unidentified royal had raised concern over the colour of her then unborn son Archie's skin tone.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II later said the claims "will be addressed by the family privately" but noted, in regard to the accusations, that "some recollections may vary."

Meanwhile, officials at the palace launched a formal investigation after Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staff members during her stay in the U.K. The British royal family reportedly even called in lawyers.

The Duchess vehemently denied the claims and the investigation may have been dropped since the employee has allegedly rescinded the accusations.