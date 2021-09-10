 
 

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Katie Holmes, meanwhile, goes for a daring look in a Christopher Esber ab cut-out dress that she pairs with an unbuttoned shirt when attending the Vacheron Constantin Flagship grand opening.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk has turned heads during New York Fashion Week. When attending the Bulgari x B.Zero1 party on Wednesday night, September 8, the Russian model stole attention with her cleavage-baring orange PVC LaQuan Smith corset bodysuit.

The 35-year-old beauty completed her style with low-rise gray cargo pants by The Attico and nude stilettos which were selected by stylist Corey T. Stokes. The former girlfriend of Bradley Cooper styled her hair with a wet-looking bob wig featuring fringe.

Irina, who reportedly broke up with Kanye West in August after two months of dating, showed off her bold look by posting a picture from the event on Instagram. In the accompanying message, she simply wrote, "Bout nite @bulgari."

Irina followed it up with several selfies and some snaps of her posing with her friend Ali Kavoussi. "Her... in her 6 element... with sis @alikavoussi," she captioned the post.

Among those who were present at the Bulgari bash were Martha Hunt, Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler and Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin. "Bloodshot" actress Eiza Gonzalez was also in attendance as she sported a black tube top, gray pleated pants and matching pointy heels.

Katie Holmes, on the other hand, attended the grand opening of the Vacheron Constantin boutique that night. She showed some skin in a black Christopher Esber ab cut-out dress that she paired with a matching unbuttoned shirt, pants and white sneakers.

The ex-wife of Tom Cruise shared several pictures of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram account, drawing many compliments. "GORGEOUS," Alyssa Milano gushed in the comment section, before Patti Smith added, "Beautiful inside and out."

Katie was joined by the likes of Chanel Iman, Alan Cumming, Nico Tortorella, Karen Elson, Eric Rutherford and Michelle Hicks at the event. "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley was also at the flagship opening.

