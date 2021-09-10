 
 

Richard E. Grant Bids farewell to Late Wife as Family and Friends Gather for Her Funeral

Richard E. Grant Bids farewell to Late Wife as Family and Friends Gather for Her Funeral
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' actor says goodbye to late wife Joan Washington in a somber post while preparing for her funeral, a week after her passing.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Richard E. Grant has paid tribute to his "beloved wife" Joan Washington ahead of her funeral on Thursday (9Sep21).

The "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" star shared with fans he was preparing to say goodbye to his wife of 35 years after announcing her death last week. And in a post shared on Twitter, accompanied by photos of Joan, he wrote, "35 years ago we pledged 'In Sickness and in Health.' That Time has come for us today, as @OliviaGranted & I and our friends gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan."

"The depth of our sorrow mirrored by the magnitude of our love."

Richard shared the tragic news that Joan, a voice coach, had passed away at the age of 71, last Friday (3Sep), later writing that grief had hit him "like a tsunami."

  See also...

The "Withnail and I" actor said his heart was broken after Joan had passed away. He did not share a cause of death.

Grant shared a video of the couple dancing together on Twitter, and wrote, "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia."

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

The couple married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Joan's previous relationship.

The vocal coach, who was from Aberdeen and trained at London's Central School of Speech, was a fixture in the film industry for almost four decades working with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, and Emma Stone.

You can share this post!

Daniel Craig Almost Turned Down James Bond as He Struggled With Hate Comments Online

Jessica Chastain Finds Viral Red Carpet Exchange With Oscar Isaac Hilarious Instead of Sexy
Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality