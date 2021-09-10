Richard E. Grant Bids farewell to Late Wife as Family and Friends Gather for Her Funeral

WENN Celebrity

The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' actor says goodbye to late wife Joan Washington in a somber post while preparing for her funeral, a week after her passing.

AceShowbiz - Richard E. Grant has paid tribute to his "beloved wife" Joan Washington ahead of her funeral on Thursday (9Sep21).

The "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" star shared with fans he was preparing to say goodbye to his wife of 35 years after announcing her death last week. And in a post shared on Twitter, accompanied by photos of Joan, he wrote, "35 years ago we pledged 'In Sickness and in Health.' That Time has come for us today, as @OliviaGranted & I and our friends gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan."

"The depth of our sorrow mirrored by the magnitude of our love."

Richard shared the tragic news that Joan, a voice coach, had passed away at the age of 71, last Friday (3Sep), later writing that grief had hit him "like a tsunami."

The "Withnail and I" actor said his heart was broken after Joan had passed away. He did not share a cause of death.

Grant shared a video of the couple dancing together on Twitter, and wrote, "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia."

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

The couple married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Joan's previous relationship.

The vocal coach, who was from Aberdeen and trained at London's Central School of Speech, was a fixture in the film industry for almost four decades working with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave, and Emma Stone.