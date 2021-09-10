 
 

Jessica Chastain Finds Viral Red Carpet Exchange With Oscar Isaac Hilarious Instead of Sexy

Jessica Chastain Finds Viral Red Carpet Exchange With Oscar Isaac Hilarious Instead of Sexy
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Molly's Game' actress laughs off her red carpet exchange with her 'Scenes From a Marriage' co-star, insisting it's 'funny' despite people calling it 'super sexy.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has brushed off speculation about her and Oscar Isaac's relationship, following their "super sexy" red carpet exchange at the Venice Film Festival.

A video clip of the pair posing for photographers at the premiere of their movie "Scenes from a Marriage" went viral shortly after the star-studded event on Saturday (04Sep21), thanks to Jessica and Oscar's obvious chemistry.

In the video, which had been slowed down, Oscar was seen gazing adoringly at Jessica, before going to kiss her elbow as she pulled him in for a hug.

But Jessica - who is happily married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - insisted that she and Oscar, who she went to drama school with, are good friends, and "everybody is super sexy in slow motion."

  See also...

"I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I'm looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I'm going to give him a hug," she said when asked about the video on the "Today" show on Wednesday (08Sep21).

"So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it. Look, he's smiling there!" she said as she watched the clip on the show. "All the photographers started laughing, and were like, 'What just happened?' "

And when "Today" host Shenielle Jones told viewers that the pair were happily married, Jessica was quick to add, "To other people."

Oscar has been married to Elvira Lind since 2017.

You can share this post!

Richard E. Grant Bids farewell to Late Wife as Family and Friends Gather for Her Funeral

Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson Join 'Haunted Mansion' Remake
Related Posts
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Heat Up Venice Film Festival With Their Sensual Display

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Heat Up Venice Film Festival With Their Sensual Display

Jessica Chastain, Emily Mortimer and More Remember Richard E. Grant's Wife Following Her Death

Jessica Chastain, Emily Mortimer and More Remember Richard E. Grant's Wife Following Her Death

Jessica Chastain Sends Vegan Burgers to New York Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19

Jessica Chastain Sends Vegan Burgers to New York Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19

Jessica Chastain and Steven Spielberg Send Food to ICU Staff Treating Coronavirus Patients

Jessica Chastain and Steven Spielberg Send Food to ICU Staff Treating Coronavirus Patients

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero

Model Jasmine Tookes Stunning in Photo From Wedding to Fiance Juan David Borrero