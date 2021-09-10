Jessica Chastain Finds Viral Red Carpet Exchange With Oscar Isaac Hilarious Instead of Sexy

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Molly's Game' actress laughs off her red carpet exchange with her 'Scenes From a Marriage' co-star, insisting it's 'funny' despite people calling it 'super sexy.'

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has brushed off speculation about her and Oscar Isaac's relationship, following their "super sexy" red carpet exchange at the Venice Film Festival.

A video clip of the pair posing for photographers at the premiere of their movie "Scenes from a Marriage" went viral shortly after the star-studded event on Saturday (04Sep21), thanks to Jessica and Oscar's obvious chemistry.

In the video, which had been slowed down, Oscar was seen gazing adoringly at Jessica, before going to kiss her elbow as she pulled him in for a hug.

But Jessica - who is happily married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - insisted that she and Oscar, who she went to drama school with, are good friends, and "everybody is super sexy in slow motion."

"I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I'm looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I'm going to give him a hug," she said when asked about the video on the "Today" show on Wednesday (08Sep21).

"So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it. Look, he's smiling there!" she said as she watched the clip on the show. "All the photographers started laughing, and were like, 'What just happened?' "

And when "Today" host Shenielle Jones told viewers that the pair were happily married, Jessica was quick to add, "To other people."

Oscar has been married to Elvira Lind since 2017.